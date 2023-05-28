AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
‘Solar Energy Meet’ Expo to start on June 2

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
LAHORE: The second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) & IEEEP IREM Expo (Pakistan’s Premium Electronics and Electrical Exhibition) will start on Friday (June 02) at Expo Center Lahore which will be attended by the local and international energy and power sector experts, primarily working in renewable power with a focus on solar power generation.

According to the details, the expo will be held June 02-04 from the platform of White Paper Summits.

Besides the expo, WPS (White Paper Summits) in a strategic partnership with IEEEP (The Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan) will also organize a conference with 11 expert speakers as one of the main events in which these speakers will share their case studies.

