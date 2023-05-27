Fake, flying invoices: I&I-IR Hyderabad apprehends prominent individual

HYDERABAD: In a landmark development, on the instructions of worthy Director General of Directorate Intelligence & Investigation (I&I)-IR; Directorate of I&I-IR Hyderabad has successfully apprehended a prominent individual involved in a substantial tax evasion scheme of fake and flying invoices.

The arrest represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to safeguard fiscal integrity, ensure fair taxation, and promote a level playing field for all taxpayers.

Business individual has been under investigation for a prolonged period. Based on the complexity of the case, Director of Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Hyderabad, Lal Muhammad Khan has constituted a team of skilled investigators and tax experts, headed by Mumtaz Ali Thebo, Additional Director which has been diligently examining complex financial records and collaborating with relevant government agencies to build a comprehensive case against the individual.

1 The investigation revealed a sophisticated tax evasion scheme involving the deliberate manipulation of financial transactions, issuance and receipt of fake and flying invoices, and the use of CNICs of various innocent persons without their knowledge. This complex web of illegal activities allowed the individual to evade substantial tax liabilities over an extended period.

2 The arrest serves as a strong deterrent to potential tax evaders and emphasizes the commitment of authorities to maintain fiscal integrity. It sends a clear message that tax evasion will not be tolerated, and those who seek to undermine the tax system will be held accountable for their actions.

The arrest marks an important milestone in the Directorate Intelligence & Investigation (I&I)-IR’s ongoing efforts to combat tax evasion, preserve public funds, and ensure a fair and equitable tax system. It highlights the dedication and professionalism of the investigators and their unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of fiscal responsibility.

