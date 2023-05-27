Two cops martyred, one hurt in accidental blast

PESHAWAR: Two policemen embraced martyrdom on Friday while another suffered injuries when a hand grenade accidentally exploded in a police centre in Khyber district.

According to the police, DSP Headquarters Nawaz Khan was inspecting the security of the posts at the Levies centre when by mistake of a police official, a hand grenade went off, killing two constables Shah Mehmood and Noor Islam on the spot and injuring two others including DSP Nawaz Khan and ASI Barkat.

The injured were shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023