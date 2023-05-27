Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 26, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,964.54
High: 41,148.56
Low: 40,783.79
Net Change: 65.14
Volume (000): 107,421
Value (000): 6,072,045
Makt Cap (000) 1,462,276,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,387.78
NET CH (-) 109.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,453.45
NET CH (+) 190.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,568.72
NET CH (-) 82.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,301.13
NET CH (-) 28.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,710.21
NET CH (-) 49.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,538.56
NET CH (-) 148.08
------------------------------------
As on: 26-May-2023
====================================
