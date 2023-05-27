KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 26, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,964.54 High: 41,148.56 Low: 40,783.79 Net Change: 65.14 Volume (000): 107,421 Value (000): 6,072,045 Makt Cap (000) 1,462,276,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,387.78 NET CH (-) 109.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,453.45 NET CH (+) 190.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,568.72 NET CH (-) 82.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,301.13 NET CH (-) 28.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,710.21 NET CH (-) 49.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,538.56 NET CH (-) 148.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-May-2023 ====================================

