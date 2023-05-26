AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
Pakistan's Nabila official backstage partner at Bollywood's IIFA Awards 2023

Published May 26, 2023
Nabila Maqsood with Bollywood star Abishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Instagram @nabila_salon

Nabila Maqsood with Bollywood star Abishek Bachchan in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Instagram @nabila_salon
For the third time, Pakistan’s stylist Nabila Maqsood is the official hair and makeup partner for the IIFA awards that are slated to be held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Hair and makeup professionals from NABILA Salon, ZERO Makeup and N Gents have accompanied Nabila to the Gulf city where they will offer backstage hair and makeup services for all the stars in attendance. The awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

NABILA and ZERO Makeup had previously partnered with the IIFA Awards in 2018 and 2022.

Nabila Salon posted a series of pictures and posts of the IIFA press conference which Nabila attended on Thursday, with a series of Bollywood stars in town for the event including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi and others.

Nabila also conducted a beauty masterclass speaking about her career trajectory, how she started, personal moments and the importance of confidence in being able to carry out any look.

She went on to craft several different looks for a variety of models along with her team.

The stylist also spoke about her ability to craft a variety of looks, mentioning how she will be styling a show for Indian couturier Manish Malhotra the following day, adhering to the collection’s ‘gatsby’ theme for hair and makeup.

IIFA Awards 2022 postponed until July

Nabila, in a separate conversation, also talked about being a part of the IIFA family.

“This is our third time here in a row. We feel welcomed and it’s a great platform. We have an entire salon setup here for three days. We also take care of backstage makeup for performers during the awards ceremony and fashion show.”

Nabila is one of Pakistan’s premier makeup artists with several hair and beauty salons all across Pakistan. She also has a beauty line, ZERO Makeup, and has been crafting editorial and fashion show looks for celebrities for over 30 years.

She was recently announced as a co-collaborator along with fashion and media personalities Frieha Altaf and Fifi Haroon for the inaugural Pakistan Fashion Museum and accompanying The Muse Gala.

Hoping to inspire, Frieha Altaf announces Pakistan Fashion Museum, Muse Gala

