Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz named Emirates airline ambassador

BR Life & Style Published May 26, 2023
Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz has been announced as the newest brand ambassador for Emirates, announced the airline on Twitter on Thursday.

In a tweet the airline wrote: “Introducing our new brand ambassador, Penélope Cruz!

“The Academy Award-winning actress has been a frequent flyer with Emirates for many years. Now, she’s taking that passion to new heights as the star of our latest ad campaign.”

Cruz also shared the news on Instagram.

“Very exited to be collaborating with @Emirates as their new brand ambassador. I’ve been a frequent flyer with them for many years, and they’ve been a part of some of the most special trips in my life.”

“We take care of every detail in the Emirates experience and wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the Emirates brand - it needed to be someone classy, stylish, and having modern global appeal. Penelope was the perfect fit,” Richard Billington, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Brand and Advertising, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The partnership will feature Cruz in television advertisements that will begin to air globally in June, in both English and Spanish, reported Khaleej Times.

Photo: Emirates
Photo: Emirates

In a series of short advertisements, Cruz can be seen sampling amenities from the luxurious first and business class cabins aboard their A380 aircraft, as well as their newly-launched premium economy cabin.

UAE’s Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

The television advertisements have been directed by Oscar-winning Hollywood director Robert Stromberg. He worked to ensure that “the TV spots conveyed the thoughtful luxury of the Fly Better experience, while retaining a note of Cruz’s cheeky sense of humour”, added Khaleej Times.

Previous brand ambassadors have included actor Jennifer Aniston and auto-enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson among others.

Earlier this month, the airline reported a record profit of $3 billion and a group revenue increase of 81 percent.

‘Bring it on’: Emirates airline boss welcomes Saudi competition

