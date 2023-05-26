AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.28%)
Salah ‘devastated’ as Liverpool miss out on Champions League

AFP Published 26 May, 2023 11:02am
MANCHESTER: Mohamed Salah said there was “no excuse” for Liverpool’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons after Manchester United secured the final place in the Premier League top four on Thursday.

United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea ensured the Red Devils will join Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle as England’s representatives in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Liverpool suffered a drastic dip in form this season after coming close to an unprecedented quadruple last year.

A late-season rally came too little, too late as a 10-game unbeaten run has only guaranteed fifth place and Europa League football next season.

“I”m totally devastated,“ Salah, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season, posted on his social media channels.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.

Man Utd’s Champions League return clouded by ownership uncertainty

“We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

Next season will be the first time Liverpool have not been in the Champions League since Salah joined the club in 2017.

However, he appeared to end any speculation over his future when he signed a new three-year contract at Anfield last year.

Salah ‘devastated’ as Liverpool miss out on Champions League

