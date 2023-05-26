AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
May 26, 2023
ATC rejects bail before arrest of PTI leaders in two cases

Fazal Sher Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, rejected bail before arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, and others in two cases registered against them under anti-terrorism charges for allegedly attacking police and creating unrest at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), during the hearing of Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan on March 18.

ATC judge, Raja Jawad, while announcing its reserved judgment rejected PTI leaders, Hammad Azhar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omar Ayub Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Farrukh Habib, Zulfi Bukhari, Asad Qaiser, Azam Swati, and Atif Khan’s bail before arrest after rejecting their exemption application. Amir Mahmood Kayani who recently parted ways with the PTI appeared before the court.

The city police, on Sunday last, registered two different first information reports (FIRs) at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station, claiming that the PTI leaders and workers attacked the police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

The FIRs against the PTI chief Imran Khan and other leaders included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

PTI leader counsel Sardar Masroof filled out the exemption applications for his clients. The judge told the defence counsel, today, you have to argue over the confirmation of bail; otherwise, the court will reject the pre-arrest bail of the accused.

The court asked the investigation officer (IO) that did they want Aamir Mahmood Kayani for investigation. The IO replied that Kayani is yet to be investigated.

Counsel for Hammad Azhar and Omar Ayub, Hassan Sajjad filed exemptions seeking exemption for his client from personal appearance before the court. His client Omar Ayub will appear Thursday before the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Azhar is busy in Lahore.

Gohar Khan, counsel for Atif Khan submitted medical report of his client before the court. The bail application is supposed to be decided within five days, but in this case, more than two and a half months have passed.

The counsel submitted the attendance copies of his client before the court.

The judge remarked that the court will wait for the accused to appear before it till 3pm today (Thursday). The court reserved its judgment.

ATC rejects bail before arrest of PTI leaders in two cases

