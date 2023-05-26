AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
IG Islamabad Police: Justice Miangul expresses annoyance over non-appearance

Terence J Sigamony Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
ISLAMABAD: Expressing annoyance over the non-appearance of the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad Police, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that the entire state machinery is being used for political interests.

A single bench of Justice Miangul, on Thursday, heard the contempt petition against the IG Islamabad Police in a matter related to the re-arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari, former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari advocate was present in the court along with her lawyer Zainab Janjua.

However, the bench expressed its displeasure over the IGP’s failure to appear before it despite notice over contempt proceedings against him.

During the hearing, the court asked if the IG has not come. He added that this is a contempt of court case and he should be present here. At this, the additional attorney general informed the bench that the IGP was appearing before another bench and he will be here in a while.

Justice Miangul remarked that you should have informed the court on day one that Shireen Mazari’s arrest had nothing to do with the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and it was an entirely political matter and it was all a matter of politics. He added that they would have heard other cases instead of it if you would have informed it earlier to the court.

He continued that prima facie, the IGP preferred to follow the directives of the Rawalpindi DC as compared to the court’s orders.

Later, the IHC bench summoned the IGP at the next hearing to be held on May 31 and it also sought a written reply from him.

Separately, the same IHC bench issued directions for the release of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and declared his detention under the MPO Ordinance as illegal.

Justice Miangul issued the directions for the release of the PTI leader after hearing the petition moved by his lawyer Taimur Malik. It was two weeks ago that Islamabad police had apprehended Chaudhry and several other PTI leaders under Section 3 of the MPO.

Yet another IHC bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition of PTI leader Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking details of the cases registered against him.

Justice Tahir asked Qaiser’s counsel whether Asad Qaiser is not in the mood to hold a press conference. He added that hold a press conference and end the matter. His remarks broke out laughter in the courtroom.

Then, the police submitted a report giving the details of six FIRs registered against the PTI leader. At this, the bench disposed of the petition.

