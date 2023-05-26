AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ marked

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, “Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan” marked here on Thursday, to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

In remembrance of the courageous heroes who rendered the ultimate sacrifice, different events featuring Quran Khwani and prayers were organised across the province like other parts of the country.

“Shuhada-e-Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone,” PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said.

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Baba Molay Shah graveyard in the Mustafabad area of Kasur and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of 1965 war. This memorial was built in memory of the victorious martyrs of the battle of Khem Karan in the war of 1965.

The CM laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs and paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of the brave sons of the country who were martyred in the war of 1965.

“On Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the entire Pakistan is expressing love to the martyrs. The brave soldiers buried in Mustafabad defended the country by sacrificing their lives,” the CM said, adding: “The martyrs who gave a jaw-breaking response to the enemy are still alive in the hearts of the nation. The army set great examples of bravery on every front which will always be remembered,” he added.

The CM maintained that the martyrs wrote the history of defence of Pakistan with their blood. The nation cannot forget the sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis. The martyrs are alive in our hearts and will remain,” he said, adding: “Today, the entire nation expresses complete solidarity with the martyrs and their families. The entire nation and the brave armed forces of Pakistan are united for national security.”

Moreover, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited the mausoleum of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (NH) to pay homage to the martyrs and their families. He laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

