‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ observed at FCCI

Press Release Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
FAISALABAD: History of Pakistan is marked with blood of martyrs and the ultimate objective of observing “Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan” is to acknowledge the unprecedented sacrifices of those who had laid down their lives while protecting the motherland in addition to sensitizing new generation about their heroic deeds, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a function on “Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan” in the board room of FCCI, he said that the history of martyrs of Pakistan starts from 1947 when more than five million peoples were butchered while migrating to their new homeland “Pakistan”.

“It was the period when Muslims belonging to all walks of life braced martyred”, he said and added that we could not fully document this tragedy and untold stories of unsung heroes of 1947. He said that immediately after it, the Kashmir war started in 1948. “The first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider Captain Sarwar Shaheed also fought this war with unmatched valour”, he said and added that he also had links with Faisalabad.

Quoting the September war of 1965, he said that Pak Army gave a befitting response to the aggressors and Indian officers were forced to demand citation for our martyrs because of their gallantry and spirit. He said that Pakistan was divided during the 1971 war but the number of martyrs continued to increase.

He also mentioned the snow-clad mountains where an avalanche engulfed the entire battalion of Pak Army. Later the war against terrorism started and thousands of Jawans laid down their lives while protecting the fellow Pakistanis. He said that every day sacrifices are being offered and we are enjoying peace at the cost of their lives.

He said that “Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan” is not observed on a single day but our every day is Youm-e-Takreem. He stressed the need to compile a list of martyrs belonging to Faisalabad and provide necessary help to their families in addition to acknowledge their services at the platform of FCCI. He said that the footprints of martyrs are very deep in this soil and we must make conscious efforts to educate new generation about their deeds.

Dr Sajjad Arshad Senior Vice President termed martyrs as an asset of the nation. He also underlined the status of martyrs in Islam and said that Almighty has clearly mentioned that martyrs are alive and he gives them “Rizq” like other living people.

Former President Engineer Rizwan Ashraf also paid best tribute to the martyrs and said that the objective to observe this day is that they are always alive in our hearts. Executive Member Mian Abdul Waheed also eulogized the sacrifices of Pak Army while Dr Sajjad Arshad offered prayer for the martyrs in addition to paying tributes to their families.

Later President Dr Khurram Tariq along with SVP Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Shafiq Hussain Shah, Maqsood Akhtar Butt, Haji Abdul Rauf, Manzoor Maqbool, Ayub Aslam Munj, Saif Al Qahar and Tayyab Gilani unfurled the national flag while slogans of Pakistan Paindabad and Pak Army Zindabad were also raised.

