Imran Riaz is not in custody of ISI or MI, LHC told

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court was told on Thursday that anchorperson Imran Riaz was neither with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) nor with the Military Intelligence (MI).

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was hearing a plea seeking the recovery of the anchorperson who was apprehended in the wake of protest that erupted in the country after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the DIG (Investigation) appeared before the court instead of the Punjab IG.

A law officer requested the court to exempt the provincial police chief from appearing as he was attending a ceremony in connection with Martyrs Respect Day in Gujranwala.

The LHC CJ inquired about the IG’s schedule and asked for the record to be submitted. The DIG assured the court that the record would be submitted to the court.

The DIG also told the court that the ISI and MI had said that Imran Riaz was not in their custody.

The court adjourned the hearing of the petition and directed the anchorperson’s counsel to meet the police team and told them to provide any evidence that was in their possession.

A first information report (FIR) was registered with Civil Lines police on May 16 on the complaint of the anchorperson’s father, Muhammad Riaz.

The FIR was registered against unidentified persons and the police officials for allegedly kidnapping Imran Riaz.

At the last hearing Inspector General of Police had told the court that there was no trace of the journalist at any police station across the country.

The LHC had subsequently directed the interior and defence ministries to discharge their constitutional duties for the recovery of the missing journalist.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023