ECNEC approval: NHA recommends PC-I for construction of Lahore Bypass

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the PC-I for construction of Lahore Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku exit to KLM to Multan Road at a cost of Rs 62.377 billion for approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that the Board considered “PC-I for Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station (40 Km)” and recommended it for the ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for “Construction of Flyover at the Junction of N-5 & N-65 at Sukkur 4-lane along with approach roads” at a cost of Rs 2.491 billion for approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of works for upgradation/rehabilitation of KKH N-35, between KM 190 -292 (Thakot-Dassu) to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s Frontier Works Organization at their evaluated bid price of Rs 4.513 billion, which is 22.5 percent above the engineer’s estimate of Rs 3.68 billion, based on CSR-2022 on mutual fund sharing basis as per agreed formula between WAPDA (75 percent) and NHA (25 percent).

The board approved the award of work for “Construction of flyover at the junction of N-5 and N-65 at Sukkur” to King Enterprises - Shamsher Khan and Co (JV) at their evaluated bid price of Rs 2.022 billion, which is 101.54 percent above the engineer’s estimate of Rs 1.003 billion, based on CSR-2014 and 39.74 percent above CSR 2022, subject to the approval of revised PC-I by the competent forum and availability of sufficient funds.

The board approved the award of agreement for consultancy services for “Construction Supervision of DI Khan Road Development Package Rehabilitation and Upgradation of PezuTank Road (Length: 38 Km)” to the most advantageous consultants: M/s PEAS Consulting (Pvt) Ltd in association with M/s Town Planning Consultants (Sub-Consultant), at evaluated/agreed cost of Rs 89.517 million, which includes salary cost, direct non-salary cost and all applicable taxes including GST.

The NHA Executive Board approved the new mode of procurement for service areas as follows:

a. NHA to award different vacant plots on existing service areas on lucrative locations for commercial activities separately as allowed in the provision of existing contracts as per established procedures.

b. Virgin sites be awarded in piecemeal to interested parties for defined purposes instead of awarding a whole site to a single operator.

