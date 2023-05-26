AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECNEC approval: NHA recommends PC-I for construction of Lahore Bypass

Tahir Amin Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board recommended the PC-I for construction of Lahore Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku exit to KLM to Multan Road at a cost of Rs 62.377 billion for approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that the Board considered “PC-I for Construction of Lahore Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku Exit to KLM to Multan Road near Radio Station (40 Km)” and recommended it for the ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for “Construction of Flyover at the Junction of N-5 & N-65 at Sukkur 4-lane along with approach roads” at a cost of Rs 2.491 billion for approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of works for upgradation/rehabilitation of KKH N-35, between KM 190 -292 (Thakot-Dassu) to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s Frontier Works Organization at their evaluated bid price of Rs 4.513 billion, which is 22.5 percent above the engineer’s estimate of Rs 3.68 billion, based on CSR-2022 on mutual fund sharing basis as per agreed formula between WAPDA (75 percent) and NHA (25 percent).

The board approved the award of work for “Construction of flyover at the junction of N-5 and N-65 at Sukkur” to King Enterprises - Shamsher Khan and Co (JV) at their evaluated bid price of Rs 2.022 billion, which is 101.54 percent above the engineer’s estimate of Rs 1.003 billion, based on CSR-2014 and 39.74 percent above CSR 2022, subject to the approval of revised PC-I by the competent forum and availability of sufficient funds.

The board approved the award of agreement for consultancy services for “Construction Supervision of DI Khan Road Development Package Rehabilitation and Upgradation of PezuTank Road (Length: 38 Km)” to the most advantageous consultants: M/s PEAS Consulting (Pvt) Ltd in association with M/s Town Planning Consultants (Sub-Consultant), at evaluated/agreed cost of Rs 89.517 million, which includes salary cost, direct non-salary cost and all applicable taxes including GST.

The NHA Executive Board approved the new mode of procurement for service areas as follows:

a. NHA to award different vacant plots on existing service areas on lucrative locations for commercial activities separately as allowed in the provision of existing contracts as per established procedures.

b. Virgin sites be awarded in piecemeal to interested parties for defined purposes instead of awarding a whole site to a single operator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDWP NHA ECNEC Lahore Bypass

Comments

1000 characters

ECNEC approval: NHA recommends PC-I for construction of Lahore Bypass

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories