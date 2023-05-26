AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor for making united efforts to overcome challenges

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the government is committed to stability and development of all the sectors including the economy despite the difficult situation.

Talking to delegations of former members of the National and Provincial Assembly, here at Governor House, on Thursday, the governor said that the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives and embraced martyrdom for the country and the nation are unforgettable.

He said that the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies are our pride and their respect is obligatory on everyone.

In the past; from 2013 to 2018, special attention was paid to the development of the education and health sectors, and along with this, the budget for higher education and research was also increased manifold, he said. During this period, due to the strenuous efforts and commitment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab the number of out-of-school children had decreased significantly. After 2018, unfortunately, the budget of higher education was reduced? He said adding that there was marked decline in all sectors including economy.

He said that small positive actions lead to a big positive change in the society and the journey of thousands of miles starts with a single step. And in the current situation, everyone has to play a positive role in the development of the country.

He urged the former members of the National and Provincial Assembly to serve the people and play their due role in solving the problems of the people.

On this occasion, the former members of the National and Provincial Assembly said that the incident of attacks on institutions and military installations by miscreants on May 9 was very sad and the darkest chapter in the history of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Governor House Pakistan armed forces Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Governor for making united efforts to overcome challenges

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories