Governor for making united efforts to overcome challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the government is committed to stability and development of all the sectors including the economy despite the difficult situation.

Talking to delegations of former members of the National and Provincial Assembly, here at Governor House, on Thursday, the governor said that the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives and embraced martyrdom for the country and the nation are unforgettable.

He said that the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies are our pride and their respect is obligatory on everyone.

In the past; from 2013 to 2018, special attention was paid to the development of the education and health sectors, and along with this, the budget for higher education and research was also increased manifold, he said. During this period, due to the strenuous efforts and commitment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab the number of out-of-school children had decreased significantly. After 2018, unfortunately, the budget of higher education was reduced? He said adding that there was marked decline in all sectors including economy.

He said that small positive actions lead to a big positive change in the society and the journey of thousands of miles starts with a single step. And in the current situation, everyone has to play a positive role in the development of the country.

He urged the former members of the National and Provincial Assembly to serve the people and play their due role in solving the problems of the people.

On this occasion, the former members of the National and Provincial Assembly said that the incident of attacks on institutions and military installations by miscreants on May 9 was very sad and the darkest chapter in the history of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023