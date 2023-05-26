AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
-                                -                   -                   -                       -
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Last date of renunciation payment

Comments

1000 characters

Last date of renunciation/payment

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories