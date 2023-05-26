Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 25, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06186 5.06043 5.06614 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.14086 5.13243 5.14843 1.02300
Libor 3 Month 5.42443 5.36900 5.42443 1.55286
Libor 6 Month 5.53214 5.39886 5.53214 2.05429
Libor 1 Year 5.53371 5.34571 5.88071 2.68157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments