AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID antiviral pill

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 07:45pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval to Pfizer’s oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, for adults at high risk of progression to severe disease.

The approval for the pill, initially authorized in late 2021 for emergency use in the U.S., will provide doctors with more flexibility in prescribing it to adults with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“Today’s approval demonstrates that Paxlovid has met the agency’s rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness, and that it remains an important treatment option for people at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19,” FDA’s Patrizia Cavazzoni said in a statement.

Pfizer leans on Covid products to top estimates

The decision comes more than two months after a panel of advisers to the health regulator voted in favor of granting full approval for the drug.

Data presented by both the FDA and Pfizer during the advisory meeting helped ease safety concerns around a potential rebound in COVID-19 symptoms after a five-day Paxlovid course.

Pfizer begins COVID pill study in high-risk children aged 6-17

The concerns emerged after numerous anecdotal reports about a return of symptoms following treatment with Paxlovid, including in high-profile patients such as President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

US FDA COVID antiviral pill

Comments

1000 characters

US FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID antiviral pill

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Police reach Parvez Elahi's residence after court dismisses bail in corruption case

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Maleeka Bokhari parts ways with PTI

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Read more stories