AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls as mixed earnings from banks overshadow tech rally

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 07:34pm
Follow us

Canadian shares hit a near-two month low on Thursday, as the losses in the country’s top lenders after reporting a mixed bag of earnings overshadowed the gains in tech stocks that tracked a U.S. market rally.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 99.28 points, or 0.5%, at 19,828.41.

Royal Bank of Canada slid 2.0% on a quarterly earnings decline, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was down 3.1% after the lender said it would not be able to meet its earnings growth target after its failed acquisition attempt of U.S. lender First Horizon.

However, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 2.0%, touching a one-month high after beating earnings per share expectations.

Banks fell 1.1%, with the broader financials sector sub-index shedding 0.7%.

“The broader themes that have emerged are higher provisions for credit losses,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“No doubt there are some profit pressures with higher expenses and slowing loan growth but at the same time fundamentals remain fairly solid.”

The energy sector shed 1.6% and was the biggest drag on the TSX tracking weak oil prices.

Bucking the trend, the tech sector climbed 0.5% tracking its U.S. peers after Nvidia Corp’s shares soared on a blowout forecast from the chipmaker that also helped drive an AI rally.

Canadian equities have witnessed sharp selloffs over the past sessions as mixed earnings from the country’s top lenders weighed on investor sentiment, which analysts believe reflect a slowdown in the economy.

An unexpected bounce in inflation and worries over bleak commodities outlook amid U.S. debt deal uncertainties also kept investors away from riskier assets.

Pembina Pipeline Corp surged 0.5% and Centerra Gold rose 0.1%, after brokerages turned bullish on the stocks.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX falls as mixed earnings from banks overshadow tech rally

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

CJP forms larger bench to hear pleas against commission probing audio leaks

Police reach Parvez Elahi's residence after court dismisses bail in corruption case

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Maleeka Bokhari parts ways with PTI

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Read more stories