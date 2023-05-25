AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets lower as US debt-ceiling talks drag on

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 06:29pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday tracking global shares after U.S. debt-ceilingtalks dragged on without a deal, while lower oil prices also weighed.

MSCI’s broadest index of world shares was down 1%.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration and congressional Republicans are at an impasse over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Ratings agency Fitch put the United States’ credit on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 0.5%, with Riyad Bank losing 2.2% and Al Rajhi Bank finishing 0.7% lower.

Separately, Canada and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and appoint new ambassadors, both countries said on Wednesday, bringing to a close a 2018 dispute that damaged relations and trade.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, falling for a third session, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority losing 2%.

Gulf stocks slide as impasse over US debt talks weigh; Egypt gains

The Dubai stock market continued to see some volatility as traders monitored the developments in Europe and the U.S., said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

“In this regard, the main index could remain under pressure if international conditions deteriorate further.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index retreated 0.7%.

Oil prices fell after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts at its meeting next week.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.7%, with petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar falling 2.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.3% lower, ending two sessions of gains.

The Egyptian stock market remained on a downtrend for the month despite a rebound during the last few days and could be exposed to new price corrections, Takieddine said.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.5% to 11,185
 ABU DHABI        lost 0.7% to 9,401
 DUBAI            eased 0.1% to 3,526
 QATAR            down 0.7% to 10,456
 EGYPT            lost 0.3% to 17,044
 BAHRAIN          closed flat at 1,962
 OMAN             declined 1% to 4,642
 KUWAIT           added 0.2% to 7,464
======================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets lower as US debt-ceiling talks drag on

Rupee claws back some ground, settles at 285.74 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall another $110mn, now stand at $4.2bn

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

COAS says nation will never forgive or forget those involved in desecrating memorials of martyrs

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Yasmin Rashid reaffirm commitment to PTI

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

The Searle Company to raise Rs4.25bn through rights issue

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final

Read more stories