Kyiv defences repel Russian drone attack: officials

KYIV: Russian forces carried out overnight drone attacks on Kyiv, officials said Thursday, continuing a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

Military chiefs said Kyiv’s air defences destroyed all of the drones during the three-hour air attack, the twelfth this month.

Serhiy Popko, head of the city’s military administration, said in a message on Telegram that Russia “again attacked Kyiv from the air”.

“The attack was massive,” the statement added. “The enemy continues to use attack tactics in several waves, with intervals between groups of attacking drones.”

He added that “all detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed” by Ukrainian air defence systems.

The attacks were carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, the statement added, citing preliminary information.

Air alerts were also reported in the cities of Kharkiv and Chernivtsi.