Govt says mulling banning PTI

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is under consideration.

Talking to media, Asif said every strategy of Imran Khan failed, the attack on the military installations was the last resort of Imran Khan, the events of May 9 did not happen suddenly, they were pre-planned. The miscreants involved in the incidents had ulterior motives. Asif said the banning of Tehreek-e-Insaf is being considered.

Imran Khan had heinous ambitions. It is being reviewed to ban PTI. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged the State, attacked the foundation of the State, what is the crime that does not happen on May 9.

The minister said if a decision is taken regarding the ban on PTI, it will be referred to the Parliament. All the steps taken by Imran Khan have been celebrated in India.

Imran Khan has done what India could not do with Pakistan. Imran Khan says that he was not aware of the events of May 9. If it is done, there will be a reaction again, Imran Khan, do not try to be so innocent. Imran Khan played a gamble which he lost, now he wants to negotiate by making excuses.

