May 25, 2023
Govt says mulling banning PTI

Nuzhat Nazar Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is under consideration.

Talking to media, Asif said every strategy of Imran Khan failed, the attack on the military installations was the last resort of Imran Khan, the events of May 9 did not happen suddenly, they were pre-planned. The miscreants involved in the incidents had ulterior motives. Asif said the banning of Tehreek-e-Insaf is being considered.

Imran Khan had heinous ambitions. It is being reviewed to ban PTI. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged the State, attacked the foundation of the State, what is the crime that does not happen on May 9.

The minister said if a decision is taken regarding the ban on PTI, it will be referred to the Parliament. All the steps taken by Imran Khan have been celebrated in India.

Imran Khan has done what India could not do with Pakistan. Imran Khan says that he was not aware of the events of May 9. If it is done, there will be a reaction again, Imran Khan, do not try to be so innocent. Imran Khan played a gamble which he lost, now he wants to negotiate by making excuses.

TimeToMovveOn May 25, 2023 07:12am
This is bad, real bad. This is not a way to run the country. Lets take a stock of all undemocratic things you have done so far: 1. Govt Files false corruption cases against IK and the entire PTI leadership 2. Establishment Arrests journalists that are pro PTI 3. Establishment Jail and arrest the entire PTI leadership 4. Establishment Arrest and jail PTI supporters 5. Establishment forces PTI leadership to part ways with IK 6. Establishment tries PTI sympathizers in Military courts 7. Government fails to hold constitutionally manded elections in provinces 8. Establishment fails to provide security for constitutionally manded elections in provinces 9. Government and Establishment colluding to rig the elections .... and if in spite of all this, if the PTI is going to win anyway. 10. Ban the party
