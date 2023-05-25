Fawad, too, quits PTI

ISLAMABAD: The rumours suggesting an imminent departure of Fawad Chaudhry from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the wake of May 9 debacle proved true on Wednesday as he announced to part ways with Imran Khan.

Unlike a typical presser, which sees bringing PTI’s jailed inmates directly to the National Press Club, Islamabad from Adiala Jail, the “ex” diehard activist of Gen Pervez Musharraf, and PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, before he joined forces with Imran Khan, resorted to somewhat face-saving when he was mysteriously allowed to announce his “divorce with PTI” –a cryptic message by the PTI chief about the forced conversion of party loyalists – parted ways with the PTI through a tweet instead of holding a presser like his other colleagues who had to face public humiliation.

“[With] ref[erence] to my earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

Fawad joins a long list of PTI leaders who have announced quitting PTI following the May 9 vandalism and violent protests across the country — hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

So far, Dr Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Amir Kayani, Jai Prakash, Aftab Siddiqui, and Sanjay Gangwani among many others have left Imran Khan’s party.

