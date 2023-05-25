AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.64%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,069 Increased By 16.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,586 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nation considers May 9 mayhem ‘a stain on national deference’: PM

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that planners and instigators of May 9 would be taken to the task because a red line was crossed on that day.

Addressing at a Shuhada Conference, the prime minister said that Shaheed does not belong to any party or sect, their respect is being done by the entire population.

He said that he met with the parents of the martyrs and conveyed to them the message that if today Pakistan is there, it is only because of the sacrifices of their sons. They have not only eliminated terrorism from the country but if the entire nation is sleeping peacefully despite all the problems, it is because of the sacrifices of your sons.

He said that whether the issues are of inside the country or on the border, whether there is a law and order situation or the defence of the borders, the defence was done by the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies and the police officials.

He said that what happened on May 9, he would like to ask if the PTI chief has any objection to arrest, the history is full of incidents of thousands of arrests and no one acted violently like that.

He said that participants have talked about Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and of Nawaz Sharif. The previous government on baseless allegations had pushed the entire opposition to the wall but no one even thought of harming military installations.

And what happened on May 9 because Imran Niazi, who was facing a corruption case, gave a message to his people that in case of his arrest, they have to attack various places. He said that if an event of Imran Khan’s arrest happened, then why Jinnah House was attacked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif military installations May 9 riots Takreem e Shuhada Convention

Comments

1000 characters

Nation considers May 9 mayhem ‘a stain on national deference’: PM

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories