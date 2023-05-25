Nation considers May 9 mayhem ‘a stain on national deference’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that planners and instigators of May 9 would be taken to the task because a red line was crossed on that day.

Addressing at a Shuhada Conference, the prime minister said that Shaheed does not belong to any party or sect, their respect is being done by the entire population.

He said that he met with the parents of the martyrs and conveyed to them the message that if today Pakistan is there, it is only because of the sacrifices of their sons. They have not only eliminated terrorism from the country but if the entire nation is sleeping peacefully despite all the problems, it is because of the sacrifices of your sons.

He said that whether the issues are of inside the country or on the border, whether there is a law and order situation or the defence of the borders, the defence was done by the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies and the police officials.

He said that what happened on May 9, he would like to ask if the PTI chief has any objection to arrest, the history is full of incidents of thousands of arrests and no one acted violently like that.

He said that participants have talked about Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and of Nawaz Sharif. The previous government on baseless allegations had pushed the entire opposition to the wall but no one even thought of harming military installations.

And what happened on May 9 because Imran Niazi, who was facing a corruption case, gave a message to his people that in case of his arrest, they have to attack various places. He said that if an event of Imran Khan’s arrest happened, then why Jinnah House was attacked.

