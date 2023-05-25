Alleged audio clips, transcripts given to probe commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided the alleged audio leaks and their transcripts to the inquiry commission, set up for investigating them.

A transcript has also been submitted along with the audios with the signature of the authorised officer.

The sources in Attorney General’s Office said a total of eight audio clips have been submitted to the commission, along with a list of names, designations and available contact numbers of the people mentioned in the audio leaks are also included in the documents.

The list contains the name of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, senior advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim, President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Zuberi, former chief justice Saqib Nisar, journalist Qayyum Siddiqui, ex-PM Imran Khan, Jamshaid Cheema, mother-in-law of Chief Justice Mahjabeen Noon, wife of advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim Rafia Tariq, son of ex-CJP Najam Saqib, and Abu Zar Maqsood, and a judge of the Supreme Court.

A three-member judicial commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge of the top court, and comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, on May 22, had issued notices to the persons mentioned in the audio leaks.

Secretary Judicial Commission Hafeezullah Khajjak was asked to hand over the notices to the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan, to ensure service through an officer of the federal government.

The commission said that the person serving the notice will take a photograph of the person receiving such notice. In case service cannot be effected repeated attempts at different times of the day will be made, but if still service cannot be effected the notice will be pasted on the outer door of the addressee’s premises and the photograph thereof be taken showing the locality and the actual residence of the addressee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023