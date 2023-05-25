AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 73.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.29%)
OGDC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.98%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.64%)
UNITY 12.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 14,070 Increased By 17.5 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,102 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.04%)
KSE30 14,587 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alleged audio clips, transcripts given to probe commission

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided the alleged audio leaks and their transcripts to the inquiry commission, set up for investigating them.

A transcript has also been submitted along with the audios with the signature of the authorised officer.

The sources in Attorney General’s Office said a total of eight audio clips have been submitted to the commission, along with a list of names, designations and available contact numbers of the people mentioned in the audio leaks are also included in the documents.

The list contains the name of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, senior advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim, President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Zuberi, former chief justice Saqib Nisar, journalist Qayyum Siddiqui, ex-PM Imran Khan, Jamshaid Cheema, mother-in-law of Chief Justice Mahjabeen Noon, wife of advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim Rafia Tariq, son of ex-CJP Najam Saqib, and Abu Zar Maqsood, and a judge of the Supreme Court.

A three-member judicial commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge of the top court, and comprising Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, on May 22, had issued notices to the persons mentioned in the audio leaks.

Secretary Judicial Commission Hafeezullah Khajjak was asked to hand over the notices to the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan, to ensure service through an officer of the federal government.

The commission said that the person serving the notice will take a photograph of the person receiving such notice. In case service cannot be effected repeated attempts at different times of the day will be made, but if still service cannot be effected the notice will be pasted on the outer door of the addressee’s premises and the photograph thereof be taken showing the locality and the actual residence of the addressee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Government AGP inquiry commission audio clips transcripts

Comments

1000 characters

Alleged audio clips, transcripts given to probe commission

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories