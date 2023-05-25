AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
Committee formed to develop quality seeds

Zahid Baig Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
LAHORE: The Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman has constituted a committee to carry out the latest research for the development of quality seeds of rice, wheat and cotton through industry-academia collaboration.

The PU Vice Chancellor on the directions of the Governor has appointed Shahzad Ali Malik, a big name from the rice sector as the convener of this committee as Rice Expert.

While Prof. Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Chairman Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics as the plant breeder, Prof. Dr Shakil Ahmad of the Punjab University will act as Secretary and member of this committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat Cotton Balighur Rehman

