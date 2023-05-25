Seminar on human trafficking, bonded labour held

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the Sindh government and the Advisor to CM Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that electronic chips will be installed in habitual criminals; the challan of criminals is being amended to include their criminal records while the records of criminals should also be registered in NADRA.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar on human trafficking and bonded labour under SSDO at a local hotel on Wednesday. Secretary General People’s Party Punjab Hasan Murtaza, Member of Sindh Assembly from MQM Pakistan Abbas Jafri and Mangala Sharma and others participated in the seminar. People belonging to different departments participated in the seminar organised under the aegis of SSDO.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in response to the questions of the participants, said the issue of human trafficking was managed under the federal government. “Child labour is not only in Sindh but in the whole of Pakistan. Its main reason is poverty. 55,000 teachers were recruited through IBA and professional teachers were recruited. The Sindh Government has also built schools under public-private partnership in the education sector. Owing to widespread poverty there is a need to build skill-based training centres so that trainees can get jobs easily.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a shameful act took place in Khairpur, adding “the government immediately mobilised its resources, the person was detained, who later on unfortunately was acquitted with honour, there are also videos of this incident, and their family members were pressurised. Justice is provided to whom it has to be provided. The three pillars of the state, the judiciary, the administration and the legislature, need to work together.”

He further said the court had to give the punishment based on the evidence. “If everyone works together, the problems can be solved. Unfortunately, the work is not done in the way it needs to be done. The accused are caught but they are subsequently acquitted. Everyone in the society should play their role to uphold the rule of law.”

Secretary General People's Party Punjab Hasan Murtaza while addressing the participants of the seminar said the Kuchcha area was not only in Sindh, it was also in Punjab and Balochistan, adding there were eight to ten groups that were operating there. They established a government within government; the three provinces will have to make a joint action plan regarding the Kuchcha area.

In response, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the current honey trap incidents in the Kuchcha area are a challenge; of course, it can be improved by sharing information with the three provinces, especially in the Kuchcha areas of Sindh and Punjab, there was a need for joint strategy and action. “Earlier, there were big obstacles because of the Tabdeeli (change) gang. Now, if there was a government of Hasan Murtaza Bhai, we would have told him to do an operation, however coordination is still going on.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said “an accused is arrested on October 7 and released on 15. There is another incident in which the accused robbed a car and was killed in another incident at night. It was found out that the accused appeared in the court that morning. The court is my own institution. I don’t believe in criticism for the sake of criticism but improvement is necessary in every organization.”

Murtaza Wahab said that rehabilitation centres are being built for those who are drug addicts.

