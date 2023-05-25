AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
‘Bogus cases, life threats’ Murad writes to CJP to take notice

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial requesting him to take notice of bogus cases and life threats he has been facing for the last over a year.

In a letter written, he requested the top judge of the country to take notice of the “bogus cases, frivolous FIRs and life threats” he has been facing as well as the “complicity of the government of Pakistan, its instrumentalities and officers” in the matter.

He maintained that he had reasons to believe his fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution were under threat.

He called into question the “constitutionality, validity, reasonability and legitimacy of the acts, omission and commissions of the federal government as well as the provincial governments and their functionaries, instrumentalities and officers” and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of their actions.

Saeed once again reiterated his concerns about the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif as well, and said: “Regrettably, his grievances and concerns were not addressed. No one took him and his worries seriously and as a consequence Pakistan lost a patriotic, nationalist and loyal citizen.”

He also apprised CJ Bandial of the series of cases registered against him including the blasphemy case over the harassment of government officials at Masjid Nabavi and others, such as inciting violence on various occasions, sedition, terrorism, abetting mutiny among others which he maintained were all bogus charges.

“These cases were made only because I raised my voice for the supremacy of the constitution and the establishment of peace in the country,” he maintained.

“Armed men dressed in plain clothes tried to attack my house, who escaped easily into the Red Zone on my arrival,” he said, adding that despite repeated efforts and court orders on this matter, the police did not file an FIR over the incident.

During a raid at his residence in his absence, women and employees had been harassed by the officials, he said, adding “Now plans are being made to take action against me under the Army Act”.

“This was ground enough for me to believe that it is clear that plans are afoot to kill me which will be pinned onto the party's leadership,” he maintained.

He stressed that his fundamental right of access to justice has been suspended by the state's extra-constitutional measures as he urged the apex court to take measures to ensure his safety.

