Ministry asked to place names of PTI leaders on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have requested the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram, and others on the exit control list (ECL) as they might go abroad to evade arrest.

The city police sent a formal request to the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

Police have recommended that the names of Raja Khurram Nawaz, Akhlaq Awan, Ali Awan, Malik Hasnain, and Amir Ali be placed on the no-fly list.

The police have adopted the stance that it is feared that the suspects may try to flee the country to avoid arrest. The suspects should be prevented from fleeing abroad by placing their names in the ECL, the police have said in the application. Police said that a case has been registered against the suspects in the Khanna police station of Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023