AVN 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.76%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
EPCL 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.35%)
PAEL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.94%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.27%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.54%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,121 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 14,086 Increased By 33.4 (0.24%)
KSE100 41,140 Increased By 23.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,602 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ministry asked to place names of PTI leaders on ECL

Fazal Sher Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have requested the Ministry of Interior to place the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram, and others on the exit control list (ECL) as they might go abroad to evade arrest.

The city police sent a formal request to the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

Police have recommended that the names of Raja Khurram Nawaz, Akhlaq Awan, Ali Awan, Malik Hasnain, and Amir Ali be placed on the no-fly list.

The police have adopted the stance that it is feared that the suspects may try to flee the country to avoid arrest. The suspects should be prevented from fleeing abroad by placing their names in the ECL, the police have said in the application. Police said that a case has been registered against the suspects in the Khanna police station of Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ali Nawaz Awan PTI ECL Raja Khurram Raja Khurram Nawaz

Comments

1000 characters

Ministry asked to place names of PTI leaders on ECL

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories