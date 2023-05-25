Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 24, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06614 5.06186 5.06614 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.13800 5.11129 5.14843 1.01657
Libor 3 Month 5.39586 5.34514 5.39586 1.53100
Libor 6 Month 5.50429 5.37914 5.50429 2.05429
Libor 1 Year 5.52214 5.27814 5.88071 2.68157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments