May 25, 2023
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).
Published 25 May, 2023 06:56am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 24, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06614   5.06186   5.06614   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.13800   5.11129   5.14843   1.01657
Libor 3 Month       5.39586   5.34514   5.39586   1.53100
Libor 6 Month       5.50429   5.37914   5.50429   2.05429
Libor 1 Year        5.52214   5.27814   5.88071   2.68157
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

