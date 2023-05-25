WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 24, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-May-23 22-May-23 19-May-23 18-May-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106327 0.106423 0.106593 0.106444 Euro 0.808123 0.809479 0.80903 0.809012 Japanese yen 0.0054022 0.005434 0.00541053 0.00544016 U.K. pound 0.928566 0.931215 0.930369 0.930218 U.S. dollar 0.74972 0.747994 0.748547 0.748185 Algerian dinar 0.0055008 0.005491 0.00548984 0.0054923 Australian dollar 0.498564 0.496668 0.496586 0.497319 Botswana pula 0.0551794 0.054828 0.0550931 Brazilian real 0.150946 0.150581 0.150154 0.150719 Brunei dollar 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432 Canadian dollar 0.554356 0.554211 Chilean peso 0.0009369 0.0009385 0.00094034 0.00093847 Czech koruna 0.0341371 0.0341909 0.0340574 0.0341809 Danish krone 0.108509 0.108687 Indian rupee 0.009055 0.0090339 0.00905147 0.0090713 Israeli New Shekel 0.204172 0.204874 0.205363 0.205602 Korean won 0.0005684 0.0005619 0.00056168 0.0005586 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44089 2.43607 2.43669 Malaysian ringgit 0.164774 0.164811 0.164407 0.165326 Mauritian rupee 0.0164079 0.0163496 0.0163921 0.0163921 Mexican peso 0.0417237 0.0418622 0.0423075 0.0421888 New Zealand dollar 0.471199 0.469478 0.466644 0.467391 Norwegian krone 0.0685314 0.0687368 0.0691422 Omani rial 1.94986 1.94537 1.94586 Peruvian sol 0.202928 0.202968 0.202322 Philippine peso 0.0134366 0.013427 0.0133748 0.013321 Polish zloty 0.180074 0.1786 0.178001 0.178441 Qatari riyal 0.205967 0.205493 0.205545 Russian ruble 0.009352 0.0093572 0.00936746 0.00934804 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199925 0.199465 0.199516 Singapore dollar 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432 South African rand 0.0389493 0.0387337 0.0386872 0.0384608 Swedish krona 0.0709103 0.0710015 0.0709274 Swiss franc 0.831821 0.835654 0.829507 Thai baht 0.021719 0.0218646 Trinidadian dollar 0.110661 0.110555 0.110707 0.11088 U.A.E. dirham 0.204144 0.203674 0.203726 Uruguayan peso 0.0194102 0.0192646 0.0192266 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

