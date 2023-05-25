WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 24, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-May-23 22-May-23 19-May-23 18-May-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106327 0.106423 0.106593 0.106444
Euro 0.808123 0.809479 0.80903 0.809012
Japanese yen 0.0054022 0.005434 0.00541053 0.00544016
U.K. pound 0.928566 0.931215 0.930369 0.930218
U.S. dollar 0.74972 0.747994 0.748547 0.748185
Algerian dinar 0.0055008 0.005491 0.00548984 0.0054923
Australian dollar 0.498564 0.496668 0.496586 0.497319
Botswana pula 0.0551794 0.054828 0.0550931
Brazilian real 0.150946 0.150581 0.150154 0.150719
Brunei dollar 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432
Canadian dollar 0.554356 0.554211
Chilean peso 0.0009369 0.0009385 0.00094034 0.00093847
Czech koruna 0.0341371 0.0341909 0.0340574 0.0341809
Danish krone 0.108509 0.108687
Indian rupee 0.009055 0.0090339 0.00905147 0.0090713
Israeli New Shekel 0.204172 0.204874 0.205363 0.205602
Korean won 0.0005684 0.0005619 0.00056168 0.0005586
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44089 2.43607 2.43669
Malaysian ringgit 0.164774 0.164811 0.164407 0.165326
Mauritian rupee 0.0164079 0.0163496 0.0163921 0.0163921
Mexican peso 0.0417237 0.0418622 0.0423075 0.0421888
New Zealand dollar 0.471199 0.469478 0.466644 0.467391
Norwegian krone 0.0685314 0.0687368 0.0691422
Omani rial 1.94986 1.94537 1.94586
Peruvian sol 0.202928 0.202968 0.202322
Philippine peso 0.0134366 0.013427 0.0133748 0.013321
Polish zloty 0.180074 0.1786 0.178001 0.178441
Qatari riyal 0.205967 0.205493 0.205545
Russian ruble 0.009352 0.0093572 0.00936746 0.00934804
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199925 0.199465 0.199516
Singapore dollar 0.557164 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432
South African rand 0.0389493 0.0387337 0.0386872 0.0384608
Swedish krona 0.0709103 0.0710015 0.0709274
Swiss franc 0.831821 0.835654 0.829507
Thai baht 0.021719 0.0218646
Trinidadian dollar 0.110661 0.110555 0.110707 0.11088
U.A.E. dirham 0.204144 0.203674 0.203726
Uruguayan peso 0.0194102 0.0192646 0.0192266
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
