AVN 51.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.45%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
UNITY 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,052 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,117 Increased By 18 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,595 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan will not default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

  • Finance minister says Pakistan will escape current difficult economic circumstances
BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2023 06:00pm
Follow us

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan will not default and the country will escape the current difficult economic circumstances.

Speaking to the business community at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he admitted that external financing was a huge challenge for Pakistan.

“After many years, Pakistan recorded a current account surplus in March and April 2023 and gave the global economy a surprise,” he said. “Many nations were sure that Pakistan would default but let me make it clear that Pakistan will not default.”

He stated that the government continues to make all-out efforts to escape the difficult economic conditions that have gripped Pakistan.

Speaking about the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, he stated that the country completed all technical formalities of ninth review.

“It is unfortunate that the beginning of this review got delayed by 3 months but we completed all prior actions,” he said.

On Tuesday, the FBR assured the business community of taking up their budgetary proposals with Dar to incorporate them into the federal budget for the next fiscal year.

This assurance was held out by the FBR Member Inland Revenue (Policy), Afaq Ahmed Qureshi.

Qureshi said that these proposals by different chambers were also submitted to the FBR and some of the proposals are very good. “We will take these proposals to the finance minister,” he added.

Pakistan is moving through a rough economic phase given rampant inflation, plant shutdowns, unemployment, stalled IMF programme, rupee depreciation and depleting foreign exchange reserves.

At such a point, resumption of IMF programme can prove to be respite for troubled economy.

Ishaq Dar FBR FBR tax collection FBR taxes Finance minister Ishaq Dar Mohammad Ishaq Dar Pakistan default FBR and taxes fbr members

Comments

1000 characters
TimeToMovveOn May 24, 2023 06:20pm
You have technically defaulted. You have done India great by running Pakistan to the ground. At times, I wonder if you are working for the BJP.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi May 24, 2023 06:33pm
Now I'm really scared. If he says that, it means a default is definitely gonna happen. Credibility and Ishaq Dar are two poles apart, like how Prosperity and Pakistan are similarly poles apart.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker May 24, 2023 07:07pm
Pak will definitely default. It is just a matter of time before the donor countries simply refuse giving any more alms. This is just another bunch of lies.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KhanRA May 24, 2023 07:18pm
This guy destroyed our forex reserves twice - never forget that he did the same thing under the Nawaz regime to peg the rupee at 105 to the dollar. He has squandered billions of dollars. He should be in jail, but he will instead flee to London.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan will not default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Rupee ends losing streak in inter-bank, but falls to 308-310 in open market

Suicide bomber kills four at Pakistan checkpoint: police

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

Why was president not advised to hold same-day polls, CJP Bandial asks ECP

‘Nonsensical’: economist Atif Mian slams Pakistan govt’s policies

ECC approves SNGPL-based fertilizer plants to operate beyond May 31 on indigenous gas

Faisal Vawda says Faiz Hameed 'mastermind' of corruption scandal surrounding Al-Qadir Trust

Convention to be held today to pay tribute to country’s martyrs: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Read more stories