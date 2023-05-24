Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in industrials and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 1.39% at 8,755.17, gaining for a second straight session.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC and holding company LOLC Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.70% and 4.39%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 42.7 million shares from 31.5 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 940.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.96 million) from 727.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 196.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 865.7 million rupees, the data showed.