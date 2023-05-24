AVN 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 08:50am
ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to constitute five additional Anti-Smuggling Courts for speedy trial of smuggling cases during the ongoing national crackdown on the smugglers.

It is learnt that the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the constitution of five special courts. The decision was made through a circulation summary presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice. Three of these courts will be located in Balochistan, while one will be established in Sindh and another in Punjab.

Under the Customs Act of 1969, the designated cities for these special courts include Karachi, Quetta, Chaman, Noshki, and Multan.

PM for tightening noose around wheat, urea smugglers

Officials told Business Recorder that presently the major problem is faced in Punjab to prosecute smugglers under the Customs Act 1969 due to the non-availability of customs courts. In many cases, the accused of different cities of Punjab have to be taken to Lahore for hearings, which further delay the proceedings of such cases.

At the same time, the constitution of the Anti-Smuggling Courts would also facilitate the persons facing trials due to early hearings in these cases.

A similar kind of situation has been witnessed in the anti-smuggling cases in Sindh and Balochistan. Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the relevant authorities to draft necessary legislation aimed at preventing smuggling.

During a high-level meeting held in Islamabad to address the smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour, and urea within the country, Prime Minister Sharif also emphasized the immediate activation and effectiveness of the anti-smuggling courts.

