AVN 52.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
UNITY 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 14,189 Increased By 88.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt, FAO carry out water management project

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in collaboration with the Punjab Government will carry out a project titled “Transforming Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture & water Management” which will help 1.3 million farmers of the Southern Punjab.

The Project will be carried out a total cost of USD 47.69 million in D.G Khan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and Muzaffargarh.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo reviewed the project at a meeting here on Tuesday. Meeting was attended by FAO Representative in Pakistan Ms. Florence Rolle and Ms. Emelda Berejena Technical Advisor, GCF Project along with Director General Agriculture (Water Management) Malik Muhammad Akram, Chief, Planning & Evaluation Cell Rana Mehmood and other officers.

Speaking at a review meeting of this project, Ms. Florence Rolle, FAO Representative said that this project aims to increase resilience to climate change among the most vulnerable farming community in the Indus Basin and to strengthen public/private sector capacity for climate smart agriculture development.

Director General Agriculture (Water Management) Punjab informed the meeting that total cost of the project is US $ 47.69 million will be spent to achieve objective of the project for which US $ 34.99 million will be Green Climate Smart Grant whereas Government of Punjab is providing US $ 8.0 million for Co-Financing for project implementation. He further said that the project will enhance adoptive capacity of farming community through reduced exposure to on-farm climate threats along with strengthening regulatory system.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Secretary Agriculture, Punjab at this occasion said that this project will help over 1.3 million farmers in the targeted Districts of South Punjab including D.G Khan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and Muzaffargarh to benefit for adoption and use of climate smart resilient agriculture and on-farm management practices. He added that the project will strengthen institutional and regulatory system of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UN Agriculture climate change Punjab government Farmers FAO water management project Indus Basin

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt, FAO carry out water management project

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories