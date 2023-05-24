AVN 52.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

Published 24 May, 2023 06:09am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 23, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06214   5.06229   5.06529   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.12686   5.10771   5.14843   1.00571
Libor 3 Month       5.37471   5.33043   5.39271   1.52386
Libor 6 Month       5.45486   5.38314   5.49986   2.05429
Libor 1 Year        5.43100   5.30343   5.88071   2.68157
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

