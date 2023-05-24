Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 23, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06214 5.06229 5.06529 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.12686 5.10771 5.14843 1.00571
Libor 3 Month 5.37471 5.33043 5.39271 1.52386
Libor 6 Month 5.45486 5.38314 5.49986 2.05429
Libor 1 Year 5.43100 5.30343 5.88071 2.68157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
