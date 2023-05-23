AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
PRL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,100 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,099 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Policy barriers, bureaucracy could slow pace of investment in India: Moody’s

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 05:52pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MUMBAI: The pace of investment in India’s manufacturing and infrastructure sectors could decrease due to slower policy implementation and bureaucracy despite the economy’s strong potential, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

“India’s higher bureaucracy in decision making will reduce its attractiveness as a destination for foreign direct investment, especially when competing with other developing economies in the region, such as Indonesia and Vietnam,” according to the rating agency.

Further, lack of certainty around the amount of time needed for land acquisition approvals, regulatory clearances, obtaining licenses and setting up businesses can “materially prolong” project gestation, Moody’s said.

Ongoing efforts by the government to reduce corruption, formalise economic activity, and bolster tax collection and administration are encouraging, although there are increasing risks to the efficacy of these efforts, the rating agency warned.

India is aiming to boost the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors and bring in domestic and foreign investments.

India’s PM Modi lands in Sydney eyeing economic ties

Some of the measures include increasing the flexibility of labour laws, raising agricultural sector efficiency and expanding investment in infrastructure.

If implemented effectively, these would lead to higher economic growth, Moody’s said.

India’s growth in the first quarter of 2023/24 is expected to be driven by private consumption, a revival in rural demand and renewed buoyancy in manufacturing on easing of input cost pressures, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin on Monday.

Since India has limited multilateral liberalisation with respect to regional trade agreements, it would weigh on foreign investments coming into the country, according to Moody’s.

New investments in commercially viable projects will be mostly funded by banks and through the domestic bond market, the rating agency said.

Banks have capacity to grow their loans by around 15% over each of the next two years, with private sector lenders being especially well placed to expand, Moody’s added.

indian economy Moody’s Indian GDP Moody’s Investor Services

Comments

1000 characters

Policy barriers, bureaucracy could slow pace of investment in India: Moody’s

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle plant till June 10

Supreme Court adjourns Punjab elections delay case till Wednesday

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

UK govt announces overseas student curbs to slash immigration

Despite challenges, Pakistan to avert default: report

Pakistan’s population attains new mark amid economic slump

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Read more stories