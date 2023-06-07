A road trip to Gwadar: Pakistan’s wonder

Have you been part of such a family that gathers, plans road trips but doesn’t follow through with them? Well, we did make a plan and this time actually carried it through. In other words, we finally took a long-awaited trip to Gwadar.

Having explored some parts of the northern areas as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir last year, my family and I decided make this short trip. The main reason being that everyone could afford only two days away from their busy schedules.

The other reason was general curiosity as many had not heard or visited the southern part of Pakistan possibly due to security issues.

We began our journey by passing through Hub, an industrial centre located just outside of the perimeter of Balochistan. As we go onto the smooth Makran Coastal Highway, it was an eye-opener for us Karachiites who have only seen or rather felt bumpy, unpaved roads in the city.

Sailing through the highway, we caught a view of Hingol National Park, home to plenty wildlife varieties, plant species, religious sites and rock statues.

As we drove through the park, we were curious about ‘Princess of Hope’ – a statue not many have have heard of, and one that was named by Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie during one of her visits to Pakistan.

Princess of Hope. Photo: Business Recorder

On spotting the statue, I felt both scared and in awe of it. Somehow, I was glad we didn’t stop at the site, but will forever remember the uncanny feeling I experienced.

Driving through the coast we could not help but ponder the mystery behind the huge rocky cliffs, some which resembled man-made castles.

My sisters-in-law offered an explanation that perhaps there thrived a previous civilization which bequeathed it a human essence of sorts.

For perspective, in the northern areas, for example, one finds snow-capped mountains, forest and streams while in the south, one encounters a completely different Pakistan.

We saw mountains of all colours and sizes, a vast open sky, with one end dark and the other bright. Not to mention, numerous check posts and bunkers along the highway.

When one hears of Balochistan, one immediately thinks of security.

Rocky cliffs along the highway to Gwadar. Photo: Business Recorder

We were stopped multiple times to show our identity cards.

However, this feat did not stop the pilgrims from visiting the oldest temple for Hinglaj Yatra – the largest Hindu pilgrimage in Pakistan. They were spotted in large numbers both outside the temple as well as sightseeing and rejoicing at Kund Malir Beach. According to reports, it is estimated that every spring approximately 250,000 pilgrims make the journey.

Now about Gwadar’s famed coastline. I had only heard of its beauty, but to actually catch a glimpse of it was riveting.

If only the government would invest in developing resorts along the coast. I can’t help but think of the boost it would give to our tourism industry.

Road tripping tips

Now the funnest part about road tripping is stopping wherever and whenever you want. Whenever my husband or someone else would spot something and we would all stop and take pictures. It was easy to do that as there was very little traffic on the highway.

It made me realise that not many people seemed eager to take a road trip here. At one point, we were cruising along the peaceful highway when suddenly the weather turned and it began to drizzle.

I had only seen experienced this kind of weather in Kashmir, but to witness this is in Balochistan – notorious for its dry and hot climate – I was a little surprised but kind of proud too.

Finally, we reached Ormara and yes, we did look at the beach but all of our efforts were focused on finding adequate restrooms. Now one would expect that Pakistan’s biggest park and highway would have some basic facilities for its visitors. However, we were disappointed as during my entire trip to Gwadar we did not encounter many restrooms or eateries.

Gwadar’s barren lands and untouchable grounds. Photo: Business Recorder

Thankfully we had brought enough water and food to last us well until we reached Gwadar. So, it would be advisable to pack snacks and water.

And do not forget, most parts of the journey will have no cellular or internet services. More importantly, do not forget a good playlist for the drive.

Having said that, Karachi’s beaches are nothing compared to Ormara’s blue- green waters. Leaving the beautiful beach behind, we set off for Gwadar.

I didn’t realise when we crossed Pasni as I was sleeping, but I was jolted awake by heavy rain. If it was the northern areas and it rained this much, we would not think twice and turn back, because of the high curvy roads.

However, we decided to carry on and began our journey once again, surrounded by sandy plains and the mountains. The same landscape – barren lands and untouchable grounds made us sad to see that we have so much land but it has been left alone.

We reached Gwadar in the evening and dropped our things at Sadaf Hotel, rushing quickly to the shore in the hopes of catching the sunset. However, we could not find a suitable spot and left.

Entering and driving on the roads of Gwadar gave me a sense of being watched. Maybe it was the lack of people and proper infrastructure but there was a veritable air of loneliness there. There were also swathes and swathes of men and boys and barely any women.

Regardless, we drove through the roads and came to a stop in front of the gates of the Gwadar port. In order to visit the port, you have to get prior permission. For that, there is a website which will grant permission in a couple of hours.

For the moment though, us foodies were in need of a mighty meal before we turned in. Looking through our options, we decided on Khyber Restaurant. I must say all our exhaustion and disappointment was forgotten (for the time being) after eating the best Karahi and Chinese cuisine.

I noted that options at Gwadar are very limited when it comes to certain things, but it is nevertheless highly recommended to visit at least once. Despite some concerns, this trip prompted me to wonder about the little how little attention is paid to Balochistan.

Our government, it seems, is only focusing on our northern areas which I do agree has potential and we have been benefiting from it. But the south deserves our focus too.

Mountains of all colours and sizes. Photo: Business Recorder

It has much potential in reviving our economy as well as tourism. We must not forget it has already been promoted as the centre-stage for the CPEC, which is a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

But then, again it comes down to security. Safety measures should be provided so that this beautiful area can attract many more tourists.

Perhaps, if the government launched development initiatives such as highway connectivity, fisheries, electricity, education and health infrastructure, more people will be keen to visit the city. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after assuming office last year, announced a massive development package for Balochistan.

As per sources, remarkable progress has been made so far on several projects in Gwadar. Some 20 new projects are on the way of completion this year and later years as per their scheduled timeframes. I am not certain if I saw any activity regarding these projects during my visit, but I am optimistic that results will come to light.

Many governments have come and gone with their primary focus being the north of Pakistan in promoting tourism. Perhaps this is why people are not interested in visiting Balochistan. But I am sure if the right attention is given to the city, it can have equal potential.

