PM Shehbaz orders quick completion of Gwadar University, airport

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that he has ordered quick completion of Gwadar University, airport and the installation of desalination plant for clean drinking water.

In a tweet today, the PM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had "miserably failed" the people of Gwadar, despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, "it could not complete any project for resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port".

"The same holds true for Gwadar seaport and construction of Gwadar airport. No dredging was carried out at seaport and thus no large cargo ship can be anchored," he tweeted.

He further said that development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. The coalition government aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders to chart the way forward, he added.

Gwadar comes under renewed govt focus

During his visit to Gwadar on Friday, the PM broke ground for the Gwadar seawater desalination plant by China Aid, Jingtal Gwadar Private Limited, Hangmei Lubricant Plant, Hangeng Agricultural Industrial Park, Gwadar Expo Center and Gwadar Fertilizer Plant, besides distribution of 3,000 solar panels.

He also took an overview of the development projects, including the under construction Gwadar Airport which was being built under a Chinese grant and faced a delay in completion.