PM Shehbaz says country’s economic future linked with CPEC, Gwadar port

  • Says Pakistan Navy is key to economic prosperity
BR Web Desk 25 Jun, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan's economic future was linked to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with Gwadar port as its main component.

At the passing out parade of the 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi today, he said the role of the Pakistan Navy was key in achieving economic prosperity.

He was of the view that the Navy has a crucial role to play in the present age of an ever-growing blue economy (sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem), marine security and strategic defence.

The premier praised the navy for rapidly developing its indigenous capability and extending joint ventures with neighbouring countries.

Govt to provide engines to fishermen of Gwadar on merit: PM Shehbaz

"Arming the Pakistan Navy with the latest technology for safeguarding maritime borders of Pakistan is a priority for our government," the PM said.

Meanwhile, the PM also said that though Pakistan believes in peace and peaceful coexistence, this must not be taken "as our weakness".

"Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to take on any challenge. Any disguised or unnatural arrangement for supremacy would neither succeed nor serve the purpose for peace and stability," PM Shehbaz said.

The premier further said that the only way we can move forward on the path of development and prosperity was with prevailing peace.

