Pakistan

IGP tells LHC: ‘Imran Riaz not in police custody’

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
LAHORE: The Inspector General of Punjab Police told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that anchorperson Imran Riaz has remained unknown and was not detained in any police station across the country since his arrest from Sialkot airport on May 11.

The court was hearing a petition filed for recovery of Imran Riaz. The court adjourned the proceedings without fixing next hearing and warned the IGP of holding him responsible if any harm was caused to Imran Riaz.

The court on the last hearing had directed the police to recover and produce the anchorperson. However, police failed to present Imran Riaz before the court during today’s hearing also. Earlier the IGP told the court that neither Imran Riaz was wanted by police nor his house was raided.

The CJ warned the IG Punjab of consequences if he failed to provide information regarding efforts made to locate the anchorperson.

The IGP, however, stated in response that a meeting taken place on Sunday was attended by representatives from all relevant agencies. However no one accepted the presence of Imran Riaz in their custody, he added.

