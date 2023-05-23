Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 22, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 22, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06529 5.06143 5.06529 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.13971 5.10543 5.14843 0.97357
Libor 3 Month 5.39271 5.31829 5.39271 1.50643
Libor 6 Month 5.46657 5.34314 5.49986 2.05429
Libor 1 Year 5.44457 5.25600 5.88071 2.68157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments