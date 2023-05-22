Shireen Mazari arrested outside Adiala Jail despite court orders, says Farrukh Habib

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said on Monday that party leader Shireen Mazari was re-arrested outside the Adiala Jail by the Punjab police once again, despite securing bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Taking to Twitter, Farrukh said at the time the “law of the jungle” is prevailing in the country, and the ruling of any court is not being recognized.

Mazari’s lawyer also confirmed the re-arrest of his client. In a tweet, Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada said that the former human rights minister has been arrested for the “fourth time” in the last ten days.

“We have no idea where they have taken her. This is the second time she has been arrested from outside Adiala Jail as soon as the court ordered her release,” he tweeted.

Mazari was first arrested on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO). She was granted bail on May 14 but was re-arrested as she was leaving the Adiala Jail.

Last Wednesday, she received bail again but was arrested from her residence in Islamabad.

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the PTI following the May 9 mayhem. The party’s top-tier and second-tier leadership is in jail. Those receiving bail from the high courts are being arrested again.