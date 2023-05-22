AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shireen Mazari arrested outside Adiala Jail despite court orders, says Farrukh Habib

  • PTI leader says the law of the jungle is prevailing in the country
BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2023 Updated May 22, 2023 09:02pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said on Monday that party leader Shireen Mazari was re-arrested outside the Adiala Jail by the Punjab police once again, despite securing bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Taking to Twitter, Farrukh said at the time the “law of the jungle” is prevailing in the country, and the ruling of any court is not being recognized.

Mazari’s lawyer also confirmed the re-arrest of his client. In a tweet, Barrister Ahsan J. Pirzada said that the former human rights minister has been arrested for the “fourth time” in the last ten days.

“We have no idea where they have taken her. This is the second time she has been arrested from outside Adiala Jail as soon as the court ordered her release,” he tweeted.

Mazari was first arrested on May 12 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO). She was granted bail on May 14 but was re-arrested as she was leaving the Adiala Jail.

Last Wednesday, she received bail again but was arrested from her residence in Islamabad.

The government has launched a massive crackdown against the PTI following the May 9 mayhem. The party’s top-tier and second-tier leadership is in jail. Those receiving bail from the high courts are being arrested again.

Shireen Mazari Farrukh Habib Adiala jail

Comments

1000 characters

Shireen Mazari arrested outside Adiala Jail despite court orders, says Farrukh Habib

Inflation in Pakistan could reach new heights in May: report

Cases of May 9 attacks on military installations will be filed under army laws: PM Shehbaz

Bearish sentiment at bourse, KSE-100 falls over 400 points

Recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’: COAS

Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

Facebook given record $1.3bn fine, given 5 months to stop EU-US data flows

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

China enters Sri Lanka’s domestic fuel market

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Read more stories