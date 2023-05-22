AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’: COAS

  • Army chief says sacrifices of martyrs and services of ghazis are our valuable asset and pride
BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2023 06:40pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Monday the recent attacks on military installations and memorials are “intolerable”, and announced that May 25 will be observed as “Pakistan Martyrs Day”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief passed these remarks in a ceremony held at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, to honour the martyrs.

During the ceremony, which was attended by a large number of senior military officers and families of martyrs, COAS awarded military honours to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their “bravery and outstanding service to the nation during operations”.

“Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs’ sense of duty and great sacrifices," COAS was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

“The sacrifices of martyrs and services of ghazis are our valuable asset and pride.”

COAS said that Pakistan Army is an institution that always remembers every person associated with it and their families.

“Our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one,” COAS stressed.

The army chief said that every soldier put their duties and responsibilities first, “regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prejudices and distinctions”.

“A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country,” the COAS stressed.

He also expressed grief at the recent attacks on military installations and memorials and termed such actions “intolerable.”

The ISPR had earlier stated that May 9 will be remembered as a “black chapter”, a statement that came after the protest of PTI workers targeted “army property and installations” in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

The top military brass has resolved that those involved in attacks on military installations and personnel would be brought to justice through trials under the relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

Pakistan saw massive protests earlier this month, with army installations being targeted in multiple cities. Videos shared on social media showed citizens, in response to PTI chief Imran’s arrest, damaging vehicles and property.

