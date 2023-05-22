AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
May 22, 2023
Singer Ali Zafar celebrates 20 years of musical career with lo-fi version of ‘Chal Dil Mere’

  • This was the first time that I didn’t feel like celebrating my birthday due to the circumstances in the country, says Zafar
Published May 22, 2023 Updated May 22, 2023 04:14pm
<p>Photo: YouTube</p>

Photo: YouTube
In order to commemorate two decades of his musical career, singer and actor Ali Zafar released a lo-fi version of 'Chal Dil Mere' on Sunday -- the hit song from his first-ever album.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Zafar posted a lengthy note reflecting on his career, alongside a nostalgic video that showcased his film and musical career as well as personal moments.

He shared how he did not feel like celebrating his birthday this year due to the events in the country, and instead had channeled his energy into creating a new version of 'Chal Dil Mere' with a new verse.

"This was the first time that I didn’t feel like celebrating my birthday due to the circumstances in the country... so, I decided to put my pain into this new rendition of my song 'Chal Dil Mere' that released in 2003 on my first album 'Huqa Pani'. and yes, have also added a verse," he wrote.

'This year also marks 20 years of my musical journey, so I’ve decided to share some precious moments from my professional and personal life," he added. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Singer, songwriter and actor, Zafar began his career on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician. He also established a career in Bollywood paving the path for other Pakistani actors.

A graduate of the National College of Arts, Lahore, his single 'Channo' from his debut album 'Huqa Pani' sold over five million copies worldwide, according to reports. He made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with 'Tere Bin Laden' and went on to star in 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Chashme Baddoor', and 'Dear Zindagi'.

The song 'Dekha' from his second album was featured on the soundtrack of 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.'

He has received five Lux Style Awards as well as a Filmfare Award nomination.

In 2021, he was awarded the Pride of Performance for his contribution to the arts and music.

Singer Ali Zafar celebrates 20 years of musical career with lo-fi version of 'Chal Dil Mere'

