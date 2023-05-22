AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
Tokyo stocks close up, Nikkei hits fresh 33-year high

AFP Published May 22, 2023 Updated May 22, 2023 02:23pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday, with the key Nikkei index hitting a fresh 33-year high, as active buying by foreign investors overwhelmed profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.90 percent, or 278.47 points, to 31,086.82, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.66 percent, or 14.21 points, at 2,175.90.

Shares opened slightly lower, but “hopes for further gains for Japanese markets emerged after the G7 Hiroshima summit ended without a hitch, while foreign investors’ buying continued”, Daiwa Securities said.

Polls showing a modest rise in support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government are also helping boost share prices, reflecting expectations for the world’s third-largest economy’s recovery, analysts said.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at 20 month high spurred by chipmakers’ investment plans

The dollar fetched 137.96 yen, against 137.94 yen in New York on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rallied 3.02 percent to 14,330 yen after it unveiled plans to divide its shares to attract more investors, while also announcing dividend payments.

Insurance firm Tokio Marine Holdings jumped 5.72 percent to 3,024 yen after announcing an optimistic full-year earnings forecast.

Among other major shares, SoftBank Group rose 0.75 percent to 5,218 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc climbed 2.03 percent to 4,776 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines added 1.12 percent to 3,170 yen.

Japan Airlines gained 2.48 percent to 2,768 yen. Nippon Steel advanced 0.76 percent to 2,865 yen.

