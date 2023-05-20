AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Imran says PTI not given chance to explain its stance on May 9 riots

  • Former premier says one-sided propaganda regarding the PTI’s alleged atrocities being run in the media
BR Web Desk Published 20 May, 2023 09:20pm
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that his party was not given a chance to explain its stance after May 9 vandalism, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation, the former premier said: "One-sided propaganda of the PTI’s [alleged] atrocities is being played run in the media," adding: “They did not give us a chance to present our stance. They put everyone in jail.”

Imran termed the May 9 riots organized propaganda’ against PTI.

“An organised propaganda is being carried out to eliminate the PTI because the parties in the government know they cannot beat PTI in elections," he said.

"So a conspiracy and plan were devised to ban the party by blaming the party [for May 9 vandalism].”

Imran said he told the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) that he strongly condemn the incident.

PTI chief lamented that there is no law in the country and that his party's only hope is the judiciary.

“And the judiciary and judges are under immense pressure not to give us relief.”

He asked the establishment how Pakistan benefits from delaying polls.

“Also tell me how does Pakistan benefit from minus one? Imran asked.

"Tell me and I will be willing to [remove myself from the field],” he stressed.

