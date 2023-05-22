AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Rs400m approved for NFPI, says planning minister

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal has stated that the government has approved Rs 400 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for National Film Production Institute (NFPI).

According to Ministry of Planning and Development, the Minister said that the government is committed to promoting the soft image of Pakistan by providing a platform for young people to excel in their respective fields.

The NFPI will be established at the PTV Academy in sector H-9 and will feature a digital and state-of-the-art studio complex with facilities for pre and post-production for local film industry, as well as a film institute.

He added that Islamabad will soon have a state-of-the-art film academy, the National Film Production Institute (NFPI), which was recently approved by the Ministry of Planning Development.

The project, which aims to provide professional training in various fields of filmmaking, acting, production, camera and cinematography for local film production, is being executed under the Public Sector Development Program PSDP with a budget of Rs. 400 million.

The primary objective of the NFPI is to save film production time and cost, increase the number of films produced in the country, promote quality content creation, and establish linkages with international sister organizations.

The primary objective of the NFPI is to save film production time and cost, increase the number of films produced in the country, promote quality content creation, and establish linkages with international sister organizations.

Syed Jamal Shah, an artist, writer, and filmmaker, has expressed his support for the establishment of NFPI, stating that it will provide much-needed training and expertise to local talent and improve the production value of Pakistan’s film industry.

Shah, who served as DG Pakistan National Council of Arts PNCA for three years, emphasized the necessity of such an initiative in the field of film production. He also suggested that a National Film Finance Fund and the construction of cinemas throughout the country would have further supported the project.

The decision has been well-received by artists and members of the film industry who see it as a landmark development that will provide significant opportunities to local talent and change the landscape of Pakistani cinema, the minister added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal PSDP Ministry of Planning and Development NFPI National Film Finance Fund

