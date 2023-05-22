Business leaders express solidarity with army

ISLAMABAD: The businessmen of Islamabad Sunday said that the conspiracy to create a divide between the army and the people to pave the way for conflict is an unforgivable crime.

Speaking at a hurriedly called meeting Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) President Mohammad Ahmed, SVP Karim Aziz Malik, VP Usman Shoukat, Mian Akram Farid, Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Nasir Khan, Zakaria Usman, Mian Waqqas Masood, Mahmood Waraich, Umais Khattak, Tahir Ayub, Convener Coordinator IIA Malik Sohail Hussain and the business leaders representing different markets including I-8, I-10, I-11 and Blue Area said that they are indebted to those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for them.

The business leaders said that they will stand by the army to thwart the evil intentions of the enemies of the country.

Vandalising of the army and private property across the country was unjustified, which caused a loss of billions of rupees to the economy, while the country’s reputation was also affected, they said.

IIA leaders called it an attack on the integrity of Pakistan and noted that every patriot of Pakistan is worried about these incidents.

Some divisive politicians are trying to get away with these incidents despite the clear evidence, which is reprehensible, they observed.

The army has shown exemplary discipline and restraint during vandalism, but this should not be done in the future, but they should be crushed with full force, otherwise, the miscreants will be encouraged.

The business leaders noted that the country’s economy can afford another MQM and country should not be pushed to a civil war in the name of democracy.

Malik Sohail said that the army, with the help of the business community, should clean the country from all the selfish and self-interested politicians who are putting the integrity of the country at stake.

Political stability is the pre-requisite for the strengthening of the economy and a must for the survival of the country and the current loathsome drive is actually aimed at creating chaos and uncertainty in the country.

The business community should cut off all relations with anti-state parties and stop supporting them financially.

He said that Pakistan Army is a professional institution which is aware of all the responsibilities, it is capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges and the entire nation has full confidence in the abilities of Army Chief General Asim Munir and his team.

