Contemptuous remarks: ECP issues notices to IK, others

ISLAMAABD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and others for use of intemperate, un-parliamentary language and contemptuous remarks against the ECP and fixed the case for hearing tomorrow (Tuesday).

A four-member bench comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice Ikram Ullah Khan (Rtd) would hear the case.

The notices have been issued to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary, and Asad Umar for use of intemperate, un-parliamentary language and contemptuous remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The ECP has also fixed a case for announcement of order before the ECP with regard to proceedings under Political Parties Rule 6 for Confiscation of Prohibited Funds against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The case has been fixed before a three member bench lend by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

