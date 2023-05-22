AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Two soldiers martyred in Tank

APP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in an intense exchange of fire while eliminating three active terrorists in an Intelligence-Based Opera-tion (IBO) in the general area Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on early Sunday, the Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the general area Tank, on the reported presence of terrorists.

However, during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of three terrorists.

The ISPR said that the killed terrorists have remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens.

However, during a fierce fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Atiq (age 39 years, resident of district Chakwal) and Naik Rajab Ali (age 36 years, resident of district Attock) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

